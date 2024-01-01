Deutsche Börse Group

Infrastructure that powers financial markets. Engineered in Prague

Behind every single transaction, a hidden chain of technology instantly clears, records, and settles it within milliseconds. We are that technology. We build systems that process every trade, move billions of euros, and keep markets stable, fair, and transparent.  

Home to more than 1,600 specialists, our Karlín office is a strategic tech hub engineering the future of global markets.

Culture Match

Find out in 3 minutes if we’re on the same page. Values, culture, ambitions – how well will we work together?

Answer 14 questions
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

Build what lasts

Our role in global finance is to create trust – today and tomorrow. Long‑term responsibility shapes how we work, how we invest, and how we grow. With more than 16,000 colleagues from 129+ nationalities across 60 locations, you become part of a global network that strengthens your expertise and opens new paths. Our steady 300% growth over the past decade provides a solid foundation for your career.

responsibility

growth

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

Global scale, human touch. Meet the faces of Deutsche Börse Group

What does the culture of a global financial hub look like from the inside? Our team reveals their genuine everyday experiences.

Global scale
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přidej se

International teams driving global markets

Our name is German, but our work is global. We have grown into an international organization that operates in markets representing more than 95% of the world’s economic activity. We come from all over the world, English is our day‑to‑day language, and ties are absolutely optional.

impact

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

Prague is globally the second biggest office of Deutsche Börse Group by headcount. We are very united, and you can’t really feel the distance between international locations.

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

diversity

Přečíst článek

5 reasons to become a #CapitalMarketEngineer

continuity

Prague as the core technology hub

With more than 1,600 specialists from over 80 nationalities, Prague is our second-largest engineering hub worldwide. Together, we develop and operate platforms used across global markets.

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Engineers of the capital markets

You don’t need a finance background to contribute to technology with real impact. Our teams build and run high‑performance systems that support critical financial activities worldwide – using cloud, blockchain, and AI to ensure stability, security, and efficiency.

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5

English as the everyday language

With colleagues from many countries, English is our primary working language. Collaboration, expertise, and innovation shape the way we work.

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5

Work that works around your life

Flexible work models, cross‑divisional projects, and modern collaboration tools give our teams real control over how they structure their day. Whether you’re deep‑diving into code, coordinating across time zones, or balancing work with personal commitments, our setup is designed to support different working styles – without slowing innovation down.

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Careers that move – not reset

Internal mobility is part of our culture. With a global network of companies across the Group and access to 200+ learning programs, you can explore new roles, teams, and technologies while building a long‑term career.

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Deutsche Börse Group

open-minded

Our capital markets engineers

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

relaxed

Behind the trading screen is the infrastructure we build, says Frank Janson.

Frank Janson is the Director and Branch Manager of the Prague location. In this interview, he explains why Deutsche Börse Group is much more than just a stock exchange. Step behind the scenes to see how Deutsche Börse Group acts as the invisible referee of global finance, balancing innovation with regulations to ensure market integrity.

Behind the trading screen
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resilient

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Rozhovor

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Frank Janson
Head of Clearing Operations Prague

It doesn't matter how crazy the world goes - we deliver stable performance. This is exactly what you can expect from us as an employer.

Frank Janson
Frank Janson
Head of Clearing Operations Prague

It doesn't matter how crazy the world goes - we deliver stable performance. This is exactly what you can expect from us as an employer.

Stability that lets you grow

Even when markets shift, our direction stays clear. In an environment shaped by constant change, we offer something increasingly valuable: long‑term stability. Our business model is built to perform across market conditions. Flexible work models, cross‑divisional projects, and access to more than 200 learning programs help you develop within a global network of companies and countless opportunities.

invisible impact

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Technology that keeps global markets moving

We operate where technology and global finance connect. Our systems provide the secure, high‑performance infrastructure that keeps markets running – enabling people and institutions to buy, sell, transfer, and settle financial assets reliably. IT drives all our business areas, and our teams use future‑defining technologies to keep markets secure and efficient.

high-performance

Deutsche Börse Group

The heart of financial markets

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group
Pavel Mičánek
Head of HR Prague

Walking into our Prague office feels like stepping into a global hub. People from over 80 nationalities bring their unique stories and converge around one shared purpose. Here, it’s not about where you come from. It is your mindset, team spirit, and technical skills that drive your success.

Frank Janson
Pavel Mičánek
Head of HR Prague

Walking into our Prague office feels like stepping into a global hub. People from over 80 nationalities bring their unique stories and converge around one shared purpose. Here, it’s not about where you come from. It is your mindset, team spirit, and technical skills that drive your success.

We don’t predict the market. We make it work.

Want to know what we're working on?

Follow us on social media

Want to know more? Take a look

Chcete vědět víc? Koukněte i na kariérní stránky.

Mrknu se
Career

Selection Process: What can you expect?

Our selection process is designed to be straightforward and help both sides understand whether we’re a good match.

The first step is CV screening. Our HR team reviews your application and evaluates how well your background aligns with the job description. Then follows Interview(s) with the Hiring Manager. If your profile fits, your first conversation will be directly with the hiring manager. Depending on the role, this step may also include a short technical or business‑related task, or a meeting with future colleagues to help us understand your practical strengths.

Next, you will meet with HR to discuss our values, culture, expectations, and the key details connected to the role. If everything goes well, we will proceed with an official offer letter and guide you through the necessary formalities to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.

Deutsche Börse Group
Career
Zobrazit volné pozice
Deutsche Börse Group
We set the beat

Build your expertise in a strategic tech hub where your daily work impacts the global economy.

make an Impact

Deutsche Börse Group
Deutsche Börse Group

Hybrid working model

Generous pension scheme contributions

Free parking and public transport allowance

Cafeteria & Free Multisport Card

Annual budget for your personal growth

Internal rotations & Career flexibility

Information

Informace

Deutsche Börse Group

Industry

Obor firmy

Financial technology / Market infrastructure

Size

Velikost

16,000+ globally (1,700+ in Prague)

Locations

Lokality

Prague, Frankfurt (HQ), Luxembourg, Cork, Hyderabad, New York, Chicago, Singapore, Sydney, …

Revenue

Obrat firmy

€6.026 M

Address

Sídlo firmy

Futurama Business Park, Sokolovská 662/136b, 186 00 Prague 8
Show on map

Website

Web firmy

careers.deutsche-boerse.com
Další videa
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Global scale
Global scale, human touch. Meet the faces of Deutsche Börse Group
video
Behind the trading screen
Behind the trading screen
video
video
video
Deutsche Börse Group
We set the beat
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