Infrastructure that powers financial markets. Engineered in Prague
Behind every single transaction, a hidden chain of technology instantly clears, records, and settles it within milliseconds. We are that technology. We build systems that process every trade, move billions of euros, and keep markets stable, fair, and transparent.
Home to more than 1,600 specialists, our Karlín office is a strategic tech hub engineering the future of global markets.
Culture Match
Find out in 3 minutes if we’re on the same page. Values, culture, ambitions – how well will we work together?
Build what lasts
Our role in global finance is to create trust – today and tomorrow. Long‑term responsibility shapes how we work, how we invest, and how we grow. With more than 16,000 colleagues from 129+ nationalities across 60 locations, you become part of a global network that strengthens your expertise and opens new paths. Our steady 300% growth over the past decade provides a solid foundation for your career.
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International teams driving global markets
Our name is German, but our work is global. We have grown into an international organization that operates in markets representing more than 95% of the world’s economic activity. We come from all over the world, English is our day‑to‑day language, and ties are absolutely optional.
5 reasons to become a #CapitalMarketEngineer
continuity
Prague as the core technology hub
With more than 1,600 specialists from over 80 nationalities, Prague is our second-largest engineering hub worldwide. Together, we develop and operate platforms used across global markets.
Engineers of the capital markets
You don’t need a finance background to contribute to technology with real impact. Our teams build and run high‑performance systems that support critical financial activities worldwide – using cloud, blockchain, and AI to ensure stability, security, and efficiency.
English as the everyday language
With colleagues from many countries, English is our primary working language. Collaboration, expertise, and innovation shape the way we work.
Work that works around your life
Flexible work models, cross‑divisional projects, and modern collaboration tools give our teams real control over how they structure their day. Whether you’re deep‑diving into code, coordinating across time zones, or balancing work with personal commitments, our setup is designed to support different working styles – without slowing innovation down.
Careers that move – not reset
Internal mobility is part of our culture. With a global network of companies across the Group and access to 200+ learning programs, you can explore new roles, teams, and technologies while building a long‑term career.
Behind the trading screen is the infrastructure we build, says Frank Janson.
Frank Janson is the Director and Branch Manager of the Prague location. In this interview, he explains why Deutsche Börse Group is much more than just a stock exchange. Step behind the scenes to see how Deutsche Börse Group acts as the invisible referee of global finance, balancing innovation with regulations to ensure market integrity.
It doesn't matter how crazy the world goes - we deliver stable performance. This is exactly what you can expect from us as an employer.
It doesn't matter how crazy the world goes - we deliver stable performance. This is exactly what you can expect from us as an employer.
Stability that lets you grow
Even when markets shift, our direction stays clear. In an environment shaped by constant change, we offer something increasingly valuable: long‑term stability. Our business model is built to perform across market conditions. Flexible work models, cross‑divisional projects, and access to more than 200 learning programs help you develop within a global network of companies and countless opportunities.
Technology that keeps global markets moving
We operate where technology and global finance connect. Our systems provide the secure, high‑performance infrastructure that keeps markets running – enabling people and institutions to buy, sell, transfer, and settle financial assets reliably. IT drives all our business areas, and our teams use future‑defining technologies to keep markets secure and efficient.
Walking into our Prague office feels like stepping into a global hub. People from over 80 nationalities bring their unique stories and converge around one shared purpose. Here, it’s not about where you come from. It is your mindset, team spirit, and technical skills that drive your success.
Walking into our Prague office feels like stepping into a global hub. People from over 80 nationalities bring their unique stories and converge around one shared purpose. Here, it’s not about where you come from. It is your mindset, team spirit, and technical skills that drive your success.
Selection Process: What can you expect?
Our selection process is designed to be straightforward and help both sides understand whether we’re a good match.
The first step is CV screening. Our HR team reviews your application and evaluates how well your background aligns with the job description. Then follows Interview(s) with the Hiring Manager. If your profile fits, your first conversation will be directly with the hiring manager. Depending on the role, this step may also include a short technical or business‑related task, or a meeting with future colleagues to help us understand your practical strengths.
Next, you will meet with HR to discuss our values, culture, expectations, and the key details connected to the role. If everything goes well, we will proceed with an official offer letter and guide you through the necessary formalities to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.
Hybrid working model
Generous pension scheme contributions
Free parking and public transport allowance
Cafeteria & Free Multisport Card
Annual budget for your personal growth
Internal rotations & Career flexibility